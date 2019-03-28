Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Agrees to contract
Wahlstrom signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wahlstrom was the 11th overall pick for the Islanders in the 2018 NHL draft. The ELC will start next season, but Wahlstrom is expected to sign an amateur tryout offer with Bridgeport of the AHL shortly and finish out this season playing in the AHL. Wahlstrom played for Boston College this past season and posted eight goals and 11 assists in 36 games.
