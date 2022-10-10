Wahlstrom (upper body) expects to be ready for the Islanders' season opener on Thursday against Florida, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom sustained an upper-body injury during the preseason. He has been back skating with the team of late, but was an extra in Monday's practice.
