Wahlstrom was brought up from the taxi squad and is taking line rushes ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom looks set for a third-line role against New Jersey in this one, skating on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Michael Dal Colle. He'll look to extend his point streak to five games after putting up two goals and three assists -- in just 9:52 of average ice time -- in his last four.