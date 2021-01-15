The Islanders assigned Wahlstrom to their taxi squad Friday, according to TSN.

Wahlstrom wasn't in the lineup for Thursday's season opener and isn't expected to have a regular role with the big club this campaign. He'll likely continue to rotate betwen the taxi squad and active roster for the foreseeable future, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2018 first-round pick assigned to the Isles' minor-league affiliate whenever the AHL season gets underway.