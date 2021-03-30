Wahlstrom was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with Pittsburgh, CapFriendly reports.
Wahlstrom usually moves to the taxi squad on off-days but will always be in the lineup when healthy. He's racked up 14 points over the last 18 games.
