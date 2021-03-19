Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster and scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
Wahlstrom continues to shuttle between the taxi squad and the active roster despite being a fixture in the lineup. The American forward has 12 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 24 appearances this season.
