The Islanders promoted Wahlstrom to their active roster Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, but that was just a paper move to manipulate the Islanders' cap space. The 20-year-old rookie will skate on the Isles' third line and second power-play unit during Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.
