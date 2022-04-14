Wahlstrom will be a healthy scratch when the Islanders take on the Penguins on Thursday, Neil Best of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom has once again upset coach Barry Trotz. The coach stated that his issues with Wahlstrom are more about his mental rather than his physical game. It's also likely that Wahlstrom would've been benched before the game Tuesday versus the Penguins if not for the illness that befell Kiefer Bellows. This won't be the first time Trotz has benched Wahlstrom this season, but perhaps it will be the last.