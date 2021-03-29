Wahlstrom was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Wahlstrom has 16 points this season, including 14 over the last 18 games. The 20-year-old winger should be recalled for Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up from taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Moves down in paper move•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: On four-game point streak•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Joins taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Providing jolt of offense•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: In lineup Saturday•