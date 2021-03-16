Wahlstrom was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
This is just some roster shuffling by the Islanders and Wahlstrom will be recalled before Tuesday's game in Washington. He's tallied 10 points while averaging 11:24 of ice time through 20 games this season.
