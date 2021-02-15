Wahlstrom was returned to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Wahlstrom continues to bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad. He's played in six of the last seven games, so there's a decent chance the Massachusetts native is back on the active roster for Monday's game against the Sabres.
