Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom is expected to suit up in a 10th straight game. The No. 11 pick in 2018, Wahlstrom continues to develop in the bottom six. He's been more comfortable at the top level lately, firing 22 shots on net and dishing out two assists across the last nine games.