Wahlstrom was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
Call him the New York Times -- Wahlstrom is a near-daily paper move candidate as the Islanders balance their salary cap. The 20-year-old will almost assuredly be back on the active roster for Saturday's game versus the Flyers.
