Wahlstrom suffered a suspected head injury during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
If Wahlstrom did in fact suffer a head injury, it's hard to imagine him being available for Thursday's game versus Columbus. The 22-year-old winger has picked up seven goals and 16 points through 35 contests this season.
