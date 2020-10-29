Wahlstrom suffered an undisclosed injury after taking a hard fall into the boards while playing for AIK in Sweden, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

It isn't clear how much time Wahlstrom will miss with his undisclosed issue, but if the Islanders believe his injury his serious, they may decide to recall him from his loan in order to examine him further. The 11th overall pick from the 2018 draft had a nine-game tryout with the big club last season, but he was sent to the minors after failing to record a point during his brief stint in the NHL. The 20-year-old forward went on to record 10 goals and 22 points in 45 games with AHL Bridgeport.