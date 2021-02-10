Wahlstrom was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CBS Sports.
Wahlstrom has appeared in four of the last five games for the Islanders, so there's a decent chance he's back on the active roster prior to Thursday's game versus the Penguins.
