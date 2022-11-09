Wahlstrom was demoted to the fourth line Tuesday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Lane Lambert has not been pleased with Wahlstrom, especially after the winger failed to register a shot on goal in over 11 minutes of ice time versus the Flames on Monday. Wahlstrom started the game on a line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin. That trio, however, is unlikely to last long as there was only a spot open because Cal Clutterbuck had to miss the game because of an undisclosed injury. If Clutterbuck can play Thursday versus the Coyotes, he will be back on that line, and Lambert will then have to find someplace else for Wahlstrom to play.