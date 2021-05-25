Wahlstrom (undisclosed) left Monday's Game 5 win over Pittsburgh and did not return. He's considered day-to-day, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Wahlstrom took an awkward tumble into the boards late in the third period and never returned after being helped to the locker room. An update on his status should be available ahead of Wednesday's Game 6 matchup.
