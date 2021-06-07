Wahlstrom (lower body) isn't expected to play in Game 5 against the Bruins on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom's traveling with the team, so it's unclear if the rookie is still bothered by his injury or is simply sitting because coach Barry Trotz doesn't want to tinker with the lineup that won Game 4. While Wahlstrom adds some offensive punch, Trotz trusts his veterans more defensively, and keeping the puck out of the net is the top priority in this clash of physical, defensive-minded teams.