Wahlstrom is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.
Wahlstrom sustained a lower-body injury in late December that ultimately ended his campaign. He had 16 points in 35 games, and he'll look to more solidly cement himself in the Islanders' lineup next season.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Officially out for the year•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Not likely to return this season•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Status for rest of season uncertain•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Still not ready to play•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Still not skating•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Placed on injured reserve•