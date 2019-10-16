Wahlstrom impressed the Islanders with his play during their 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues on Monday, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom was called up due to injuries to Casey Cizikas (lower leg) and Jordan Eberle (lower body). Wahlstrom didn't score during the win but made an impression with his speed, shooting ability, and his willingness to throw his body around. Whether or not he stays with the team or is sent back to the AHL likely depends upon the health of the team and whether or not coach Barry Trotz is willing to bench a less skilled but veteran player for Wahlstrom and his upside. The other key could be whether or not the Islanders believe that Wahlstrom is best served by playing fewer minutes in the NHL or continuing to learn and play top minutes at the AHL level. There is little denying that Wahlstrom helps the offensively starved Islanders, but he may still have development to achieve by playing in the AHL before he is ready to become a regular for the Islanders.