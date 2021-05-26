Wahlstrom (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 6 versus Pittsburgh, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom exited Monday's Game 5 against the Penguins in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Confirmation on his status for Wednesday's contest should surface prior to puck drop.
