Wahlstrom scored a goal while adding three shots and two hits during Friday's 3-2 victory over the host Blue Jackets.

Wahlstrom scored his first goal in five games Friday and appears to be playing with more confidence. With 31 career goals in 147 games, Wahlstrom has yet to live up to the promise of his 2018 No. 11 overall draft selection. In the past two games, however, Wahlstrom has received first-line minutes with leading scorer Mathew Barzal and top rookie prospect Simon Holmstrom. Both linemates earned helpers on Wahlstrom's game-opening marker Friday, generated by a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle.