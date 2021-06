Wahlstrom (undisclosed) could play Thursday versus the Bruins, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom hasn't played since May 24 after taking a hit against the Penguins. Coach Barry Trotz may just be trying to keep the Bruins guessing, but he did say that there is a chance for Wahlstrom to return Thursday. If Wahlstrom doesn't return Thursday, one would guess the sniper would be able to rejoin the lineup on either Saturday or Monday.