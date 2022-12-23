Wahlstrom hasn't scored a goal in his last six games and has only lit the lamp once in his last 12 contests.

The forward group for the Islanders as a whole has struggled this season. If not for the defense, they would be one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL. Wahlstrom has what might be the best shot on the team, and the coaching staff has admitted they need to find a way to get him the puck in open ice so he can unleash that shot, but to this point in the season, they have not been successful in that endeavor. Wahlstrom only has seven goals in 33 games this season after finishing last year with only 13 goals in 73 games.