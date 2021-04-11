Wahlstrom (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Wahlstrom missed two games with his unknown injury but he's ready to go Sunday. The 20-year-old winger has nine goals and 16 points in 32 games this season. He'll slide into his usual middle-six role.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Jumps to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: May be dealing with injury•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bumped to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Returns to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Surfaces on active roster•