Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Heads to Team USA camp
The Islanders loaned Wahlstrom to USA Hockey on Tuesday for the organization's upcoming World Junior Camp.
Wahlstrom has played only a minor role in his nine games with the Isles to date, averaging 10:17 in ice time while failing to generate his first NHL point. The World Junior Camp should provide him with more consistent opportunity to train with some of United States' other elite young talents while opening up a roster spot for AHL Bridgeport in the process. Josh Ho-Sang, who ended his season-long exile from the Islanders on Monday, is expected to report to Bridgeport and replace Wahlstrom, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.