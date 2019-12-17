The Islanders loaned Wahlstrom to USA Hockey on Tuesday for the organization's upcoming World Junior Camp.

Wahlstrom has played only a minor role in his nine games with the Isles to date, averaging 10:17 in ice time while failing to generate his first NHL point. The World Junior Camp should provide him with more consistent opportunity to train with some of United States' other elite young talents while opening up a roster spot for AHL Bridgeport in the process. Josh Ho-Sang, who ended his season-long exile from the Islanders on Monday, is expected to report to Bridgeport and replace Wahlstrom, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.