Wahlstrom (lower body) is no longer injured, but coach Barry Trotz prefers the faceoff prowess and veteran presence of Travis Zajac in the lineup over Wahlstrom, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wahlstrom will be an option moving forward, but the Islanders are currently rolling and have little reason to rock the boat. If the team suffers an injury up front or loses steam offensively and needs a spark, Wahlstrom's first in line to get back on the ice.