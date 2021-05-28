Wahlstrom (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in Game 1 versus the Bruins on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Wahlstrom recorded one goal on 11 shots and two assists through the first five games of the opening series against the Penguins before picking up his undisclosed injury. Coach Barry Trotz still classified the 20-year-old winger as day-to-day, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach regarding Wahlstrom's status for Game 2.