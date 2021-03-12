Wahlstrom was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Devils, per CBS.
The 2018 first-round pick (11th overall) has finally gained his footing at the top level, and he's been escalating recently, recording seven points over the past nine games. Wahlstrom is still skating in the bottom six, though he consistently skates with the second power-play unit.
