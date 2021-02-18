Wahlstrom has been promoted from the taxi squad to the Islanders' active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom is expected to skate on the Isles' third line and second power-play unit Thursday. He's tallied two points in eight games this campaign.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Up to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Bounces back to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Rises to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Recalled Thursday•