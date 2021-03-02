Wahlstrom was sent to the taxi squad Monday, according to CBS Sports.
Wahlstrom continues to shuffle to the taxi squad on off days but is expected to be recalled before Tuesday's game against the Devils. The rookie winger has an active four-game point streak, tallying two goals and five points during that span.
