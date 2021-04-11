Wahlstrom (undisclosed) was promoted to the active roster Sunday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Wahlstrom missed the last two games because of an undisclosed injury, but there's a good chance that he returns to action in Sunday's game versus the Rangers. The 20-year-old winger has accrued nine goals and seven assists across 32 games this season.
