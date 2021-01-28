Wahlstrom was promoted from the taxi squad Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom is now eligible to play in Thursday's game against the Capitals. If he cracks the lineup, it would mark his season debut. The 20-year-old played nine games with the team last year, failing to post a point but contributing 10 hits.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Still in the mix•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Preparing for training camp•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: On loan to start season•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Heads to Team USA camp•