Wahlstrom (undisclosed) was forced to leave the game early Tuesday after taking a high hit from Pierre-Olivier Joseph of the Penguins, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Wahlstrom seemed unstable on his skates as he went to the dressing room, which would make you wonder if we're dealing with a possible concussion here. The injury occurred during the first shift of the game for Wahlstrom, as he only played :24 seconds. We will have to wait and see if Wahlstrom will be available Thursday versus the Blue Jackets