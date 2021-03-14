Wahlstrom scored a goal on four shots and added two hits Saturday in a 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Wahlstrom provided an unassisted goal late in the first period, lugging the puck all the way up the right side, working his way into middle of the ice and burying a wrister in the slot. The goal, Wahlstrom's fifth of the year, knotted the game at 1-1. Wahlstrom, the 11th overall draft pick in 2018, has 10 points in 21 games in his first full NHL season.