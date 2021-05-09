Wahlstrom generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- to complement five hits and just as many shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

The 20-year-old rookie has, for the most part, lived up to expectations in the infancy of his career, with Wahlstrom producing 11 goals and nine assists through 43 contests. He'll wrap up the regular season Monday, a clash against the Bruins in Boston.