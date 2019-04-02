Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Makes pro debut
Wahlstrom made his professional debut in AHL Bridgeport's 3-1 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
The 2018 first-round selection (11th overall) finished the contest scoreless and posted a minus-one rating. He also fired one shot on goal. Wahlstrom decided to turn pro after one mediocre season at Boston College in which he posted just eight goals and 19 points in 36 games for the Terriers. All the Islanders can do at this point is hold on tight and hope Walhstrom finds his game in 2019-20.
