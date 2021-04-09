Wahlstrom (undisclosed) may have a minor injury that kept him out of the lineup Thursday versus the Flyers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Originally, Wahlstrom was out so that the recently acquired Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac could enter the lineup. Apparently, that may not have been the case as coach Barry Trotz stated that Wahlstrom was close to being fully healthy but that the team elected to keep him on the taxi squad. Wahlstrom may end up sitting another game or two as Trotz figures out what line combinations will work best.