Wahlstrom (undisclosed) may be dealing with a minor injury that kept him out of the lineup Thursday versus the Flyers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Originally, it was believed Wahlstrom was held out so the recently acquired Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac could enter the lineup. Apparently, that may not have been the case, as coach Barry Trotz stated Wahlstrom was close to being fully healthy but the team had elected to keep him on the taxi squad. Wahlstrom may end up sitting another game or two as Trotz figures out what line combinations work best.