Wahlstrom missed his second straight practice Wednesday for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders haven't stated a reason why Wahlstrom isn't practicing. His absence, though, is curious as it isn't believed that he has secured a role as one of the top nine forwards. Last season Wahlstrom seemed to be the player former coach Barry Trotz would blame when things weren't going well for the team. Some might say the most significant reason Trotz is no longer the head coach was his handling of Wahlstrom and other young players in the organization. Although Wahlstrom may not have secured a spot with the team at present, if healthy, it would be an upset if he is not with the Islanders on October 13 when they open the season versus the Panthers.