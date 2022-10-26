Wahlstrom will get a chance to play on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wahlstrom is probably the closest to a power forward that the Islanders have. That being said, this team is desperate for goal-scoring. Coach Lane Lambert is hoping that with teams worrying about the skating ability of Barzal, the shooting lanes for Wahlstrom will be open. The team has only scored six goals in their last three games, and Lambert hasn't been shy about mixing and matching his lines. How long this trio will be together will almost directly be related to how they perform on the ice.
