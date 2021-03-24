Wahlstrom was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
This is simply a paper move. Wahlstrom will be back on the active roster for Thursday's game versus the Bruins. The 20-year-old is on a four-game point streak.
