Wahlstrom was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Wahlstrom suited up in each of the last two games. He scored his first NHL goal and added four hits. Dmytro Timashov and Austin Czarnik were both activated from the taxi squad to help fill in for Wahlstrom.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Back with big club•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Leaps to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Still in the mix•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Preparing for training camp•