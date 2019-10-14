The Islanders recalled Wahlstrom from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

The 2018 first-round pick will get his first taste of the NHL after potting a goal and handing out two helpers in his first four games with Bridgeport. The Islanders' decision to promote the 19-year-old may be a byproduct of top-line wing Jordan Eberle (leg) suffering an injury in Saturday's win over the Panthers that puts the veteran's availability for Monday's game against the Blues in jeopardy. With the puck dropping at 1 p.m. EDT, more information on Eberle's status -- as well as what line Wahlstrom might skate on in his NHL debut -- likely won't come until pregame warmups.