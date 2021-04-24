Wahlstrom has been a healthy scratch for each of the last two games for the Islanders and four of their last eight.

Coach Barry Trotz stated that he believes Wahlstrom has taken his foot off the gas as the season has gone along. While that may be true, Trotz also seems to hold his younger players to a higher standard than some of his veterans, as Wahlstrom would seem to be deserving of a spot on the lineup, especially when you consider the offensive problems the team has had of late. There is no word yet whether or not Wahlstrom will find himself back in the lineup Saturday in the rematch versus the Capitals.