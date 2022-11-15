Wahlstrom scored a goal in a 4-2 win against Ottawa on Monday.

Wahlstrom's goal was also his first power-play point of the season. He's up to five goals and nine points in 16 contests, which is a bit high compared to his point-per-game pace over the previous two campaigns. He'll probably slow down as the season goes on, given that he's averaging under 12:00 of ice time. Even Monday, he logged just 10:01, including 0:30 on the power play.