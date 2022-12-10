Wahlstrom scored a goal during Friday's 6-4 victory over the host Devils.

Wahlstrom, who notched his first marker in six outings Friday, has secured points in back-to-back games for the fifth time this season. The 22-year-old right winger scored 34 seconds after Casey Cizikas as the Islanders pulled out to a 4-1, second-period advantage. Wahlstrom contributed four shots and two hits during 12:53 of ice time, including 1:07 on the power play, against the Devils.