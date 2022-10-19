Wahlstrom scored two goals, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Wahlstrom, who scored the game-winner off a faceoff, was in a position to convert the clean draw by center Brock Nelson at 19:04 of the second period. The eventual game-winner concluded a three-goal frame for the Islanders, who fell behind early. His second goal early in the third period developed off a Sharks turnover. The 2018 first-round draft pick has multi-point efforts in both appearances this season.