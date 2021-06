Wahlstrom (lower body) isn't expected to play Game 4 for the Islanders versus the Bruins on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Assuming Wahlstrom is indeed out, this will be the fifth straight game that he has missed due to the injury. The Isles keep telling everyone that Wahlstrom is day to day but week to week seems to be more accurate. Wahlstrom is a sniper, and the Isles miss what he provides on offense. He will next get a chance to play Monday.